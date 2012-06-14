BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- CMA CGM S.A. ------------------------------------------- 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign
trans. of
freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 189909
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR325 mil, US$475 mil equivalent nts due
04/15/2019 CCC-/WatchN 14-Jun-2012
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.