June 14 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that the average portfolio
maturity of South African money market funds (MMFs) has become shorter over the past year.
However, concentration risk remains high, with a limited total number of funds
which are dominated by a few large funds and a limited number of eligible
issuers within MMF portfolios.
Exposure to shorter dated assets, i.e. cash and securities with residual
maturities of less than three months, has increased to around 60% of a typical
fund's total assets under management (AUM) as of April 2012. There has been a
corresponding decrease in exposure to securities with residual maturities of six
to 12 months over the past year. This trend is driven by current regulatory
limits in-place on portfolio maturity; however, forthcoming revision to the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act (CISCA), which governs South African
MMFs, may allow a small increase in average maturity.
Within the funds themselves there is limited potential for issuer
diversification. Around 70% of a typical South African MMF portfolio is exposed
to the four largest South African banks, reflecting a limited number of high
quality issuers in the South African market. In turn, "Fitch estimates that
25%-35% of South African bank funding relates to short-term professional money
from MMFs and pension funds. This creates a high correlation between South
African MMFs and banks, in terms of credit and liquidity - higher than in most
other jurisdictions," said Alastair Sewell, Director in Fitch's Fund & Asset
Manager Rating Group.
The South African MMF industry is concentrated, with the 10 largest funds
accounting for almost 90% of total MMF assets industry-wide, as of end Q112.
While the largest funds may dominate the industry in terms of assets, flows have
actually tended to favour smaller MMFs over the past year. The South African
fund industry as a whole grew by around 14% to over ZAR1trn over the past year
while the MMF sector shrank by around 13% to around ZAR240bn, largely driven by
outflows from the biggest funds.
