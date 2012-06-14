(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Handlowy's (BH) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
below.
BH's IDRs and Support Rating are based on potential support from its ultimate
owner, Citigroup Inc. ('A'/Stable). BH (75%-owned by a fully-owned subsidiary of
Citigroup) is integrated with its parent, and is regarded as part of Citigroup's
strategically important international operations.
A downgrade of Citigroup's support-driven IDRs would result in a downgrade of
BH's IDRs. However, any downgrade of BH's Long-Term IDR would likely be limited
to one notch, given BH's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' and Citigroup's VR of
'a-'. The latter implies a still relatively high probability of parental support
for BH even if Citigroup's IDRs were downgraded.
BH's VR is underpinned by the bank's ample liquidity, strong capitalisation,
sound funding structure and moderate appetite for risk.
An upgrade of BH's VR to 'a-', which would equate the bank's standalone risk
with the Polish sovereign ('A-'/Stable), is unlikely, given BH's rather limited
franchise. A downgrade of the VR is also unlikely given the sizeable capital and
liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure if there was a
marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment.
BH's liquidity position is a rating strength. At end-Q112, the liquidity buffer
accounted for about 40% of total assets and was underpinned by a large portfolio
of domestic unencumbered (mostly sovereign) debt securities eligible for repo
refinancing with the Polish National Bank.
BH's strong capital base is supported by the bank's limited appetite for credit
risk, moderate single-name concentration in the loan book, high coverage of bad
debts and substantial flexibility to absorb potential credit losses. At
end-Q112, the Fitch core capital ratio was 20.7% (or 19.3%, adjusting for the
planned dividend payout) and unreserved impaired loans equalled only about 9% of
Fitch core capital.
The vast majority of funding is sourced from customers, with a dominant share of
stable corporate deposits. Fitch notes that on average BH keeps USD1bn (around
8% of total assets at end-Q112) of deposits sourced from large non-core
companies, the outflow of which would not materially weaken BH's liquidity
position.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'