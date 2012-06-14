(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Dubai-based DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI) has repaid all its rated debt.
-- We are withdrawing our 'B+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on DIFCI at the
request of the company.
-- The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'B+/B' long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI), a Dubai-based free zone
authority, at the request of the company. At the time of withdrawal, all rated debt had been
repaid and the outlook on the long-term rating was stable.
Rationale
For further details on the ratings on DIFCI prior to today's withdrawal, see "Dubai's DIFC
Investments 'B+/B' Ratings Affirmed On Refinancing; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable," published
June 5, 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
DIFC Investments LLC
Corporate Credit Rating N.R. B+/Stable/B
Senior secured N.R. B+