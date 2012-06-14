BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp seeks trading halt
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Nigeria's Rivers State proposed maximum NGN150bn five-year fixed rate bond's Long-term local currency 'B+(EXP)' and National Long-term 'AA-(nga)(EXP)'expected ratings. The bond was scheduled to be issued between the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings because the forthcoming debt/transaction is no longer expected to convert to final ratings as the issuer has not yet finalised the bond documents.
Rivers State is rated Long- term foreign and local currency rating 'B+' with Positive Outlooks and National Long-term rating 'AA-(nga)' with a Stable Outlook. The state is located in the south of Nigeria with a population of 5.6 million inhabitants (accounting for about 4% of the national total). However, the state is one of the richest in the country due to the concentration of oil production. Per capita GDP is about NGN700,000 (USD4,500).
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital