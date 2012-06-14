(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Nigeria's Rivers State proposed maximum NGN150bn five-year fixed rate bond's Long-term local currency 'B+(EXP)' and National Long-term 'AA-(nga)(EXP)'expected ratings. The bond was scheduled to be issued between the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings because the forthcoming debt/transaction is no longer expected to convert to final ratings as the issuer has not yet finalised the bond documents.

Rivers State is rated Long- term foreign and local currency rating 'B+' with Positive Outlooks and National Long-term rating 'AA-(nga)' with a Stable Outlook. The state is located in the south of Nigeria with a population of 5.6 million inhabitants (accounting for about 4% of the national total). However, the state is one of the richest in the country due to the concentration of oil production. Per capita GDP is about NGN700,000 (USD4,500).