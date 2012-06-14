(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Apr-2011 B/C B/C
17-Jul-2008 B-/C B-/C
06-Sep-2007 CCC/C CCC/C
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C
SACP b
Anchor bb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Expanding customer franchise.
-- Better loan diversification and asset quality than the system average.
-- High proportion of liquid assets to total assets.
Weaknesses:
-- Concentration of revenues with a limited number of large corporate clients.
-- Only moderate capital adequacy, due to rapid expansion of risk assets.
-- High single-name funding concentrations.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Russia-based Foreign Economic Industrial Bank
(Vneshprombank) is stable. This reflects our expectation that the bank will strengthen its
business position by expanding its branch network and attracting more corporate clients, while
maintaining capital adequacy and liquidity at least at current levels.
We could raise the ratings if growth was supported by internal capital generation or
additional capital from shareholders, and if the bank maintained its current asset quality and
diversified its sources of funding.
We could lower the ratings if capital adequacy eroded, if rapid growth triggered additional
asset risks, or if the bank's funding and liquidity deteriorated.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless
otherwise stated.
Related criteria
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Related research
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012