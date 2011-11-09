LONDON Nov 9 HSBC Holdings said the outlook for the global economy is "very challenging" as it reported a 36 percent drop in underlying profits in the third quarter, hit by lower investment banking income and a rise in bad debts in the United States.

Europe's biggest bank said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of $3 billion in the three months to the end of September, down $1.6 billion from a year ago.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver is attempting to revive profitability by slashing costs and quitting countries.

The bank said trading conditions improved during October, but that they remained "very difficult and continuing turbulence in global markets may result in further downside risk."

"The outlook for the global economy is very challenging as problems in developed markets begin to affect growth rates around the world," HSBC said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)