(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Fitch believes that the Brazilian RMBS market is
poised to grow as the country's domestic lenders need alternative funding
sources for mortgage lending. We also see evidence that the potential for a
bubble in the residential market is showing signs of receding.
Brazilian residential mortgages are mainly funded by bank deposits and some of
the assets held in the national employee pension and indemnity fund. However,
residential mortgage lending has grown much faster than those sources have in
recent years. Despite double-digit mortgage lending growth, mortgage credit to
GDP has only topped 5.0%. ABECIP, an association of banks and real estate
lenders, estimates that mortgage lending could exceed deposits by 2013.
We believe that this dislocation is likely to continue and spur the growth of
the residential securitization market. We also believe that there are some signs
that a potential for a bubble in real estate prices is deflating. According to
FipeZap, average home prices in Rio de Janeiro have risen by 169% since January
of 2008. In Sao Paolo, prices have risen 135% over the same period. Although
household incomes lagged those increases, since late 2011 their rates of
increase have been closer, making income-adjusted prices stable.
The Brazilian federal government created legislation in 1997 that made way for
the securitization via Certificados de Recebivels Imoblitiarios, which were
first issued two years later. In 2007 the first bank originated portfolio was
securitized through CRIs by Banco ABN AMRO Real. More recent issuances have been
secured on portfolios of loans issued by Caixa Economica Federal, the
state-owned bank and largest lender in Brazil. These amounted to up to
approximately 2 billion Reais (approximately $1 billion) and we expect issuance
to continue.