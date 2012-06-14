(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch believes that the Brazilian RMBS market is poised to grow as the country's domestic lenders need alternative funding sources for mortgage lending. We also see evidence that the potential for a bubble in the residential market is showing signs of receding.

Brazilian residential mortgages are mainly funded by bank deposits and some of the assets held in the national employee pension and indemnity fund. However, residential mortgage lending has grown much faster than those sources have in recent years. Despite double-digit mortgage lending growth, mortgage credit to GDP has only topped 5.0%. ABECIP, an association of banks and real estate lenders, estimates that mortgage lending could exceed deposits by 2013.

We believe that this dislocation is likely to continue and spur the growth of the residential securitization market. We also believe that there are some signs that a potential for a bubble in real estate prices is deflating. According to FipeZap, average home prices in Rio de Janeiro have risen by 169% since January of 2008. In Sao Paolo, prices have risen 135% over the same period. Although household incomes lagged those increases, since late 2011 their rates of increase have been closer, making income-adjusted prices stable.

The Brazilian federal government created legislation in 1997 that made way for the securitization via Certificados de Recebivels Imoblitiarios, which were first issued two years later. In 2007 the first bank originated portfolio was securitized through CRIs by Banco ABN AMRO Real. More recent issuances have been secured on portfolios of loans issued by Caixa Economica Federal, the state-owned bank and largest lender in Brazil. These amounted to up to approximately 2 billion Reais (approximately $1 billion) and we expect issuance to continue.