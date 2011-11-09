(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its short-term rating on Synergy to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', reflecting our view of the company's consistent 'exceptional' liquidity and government ownership with access to Western Australian Treasury Corp.'s (WATC; AAA/Stable/A-1+) standby facilities. The short-term rating has been withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+' corporate credit rating on Synergy. The outlook is stable. Synergy is the dominant electricity and gas retailer in the state of Western Australia (WA; AAA/Stable/A-1+).

"The ratings reflect our view of the very high likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the state of WA to ensure the timely repayment of Synergy's financial obligations under potential financial distress," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Danielle Kremzer. "Synergy's exceptional liquidity is supported by its government ownership and access to WATC's standby facilities. The standalone credit profile on the company is 'bbb'."

Underpinning Synergy's revenue stability is a net margin arrangement on the majority of its customer base (whereby Synergy receives the difference between cost-reflective pricing and the tariff), and the company's strong competitive position in the state's South West Interconnected System (SWIS). These strengths are partly offset by changing market dynamics that we believe will expose the company to increased market and financial risks over time, given a lack of clarity about Synergy's long-term capital structure and risk policies.

The stable outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the state, no adverse policy changes to the operating landscape, Synergy's solid market position, and our expectation that Synergy will continue to have a dominant market share of the SWIS electricity market over the medium term.

A downgrade is likely if Synergy's churn rates on its contestable business are higher than what we anticipated, and market share declines sustainably. Downward rating pressure could also occur if Synergy's financial profile or margins erode significantly, the regulatory and policy environment becomes less supportive, or if the likelihood of extraordinary support provided to Synergy from the WA government materially reduces.

Ms. Kremzer added: "The long-term rating may be raised if Synergy's market position remains at least steady, and its underlying financial profile strengthens materially and sustainably. In addition, the rating is likely to be raised if our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the state materially increases."