(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB-' long-term rating to the A$915 million senior secured, syndicated bank debt and A$15 million working capital facility of Australia-based airport operator Perth Airport Pty Ltd. (formerly Westralia Airports Corp. Pty Ltd.). The proceeds of the funds will be used to partially refinance Perth Airport's existing bank debt and support its upcoming capital-expenditure program.

Under the syndicated facility, A$315 million will mature in 2015 (a four-year facility), and A$300 million each in 2017 and 2018. The A$15 million working capital facility will mature in 2015. The bank facilities are structured with bullet payments, will be secured, and will rank equally among the facilities and with other Perth Airport's outstanding senior secured debt. We note that the airport's debt-service reserve account has been reduced from two quarters' equivalent of debt service to one quarter. However, we view WAC's liquidity as being adequate, given our opinion that WAC has some discretionary capital expenditure and has secured its debt funding for the planned capital-expenditure works over the medium term.

The rating on Perth Airport reflects our opinion of the airport's strong business position as a natural-monopoly provider of airport services in Perth-the capital city of the state of Western Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+). Also underpinning the rating are the airport's resilient passenger traffic and relatively diverse revenue streams. Moderating these strengths are WAC's aggressive financial profile, a significant planned capital-expansion program, and the airport's relatively small catchment population.