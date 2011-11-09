(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- Japan's government on Nov. 4 approved Tokyo Electric
Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO) request for financial
assistance. Once received, these funds will improve TEPCO's
liquidity.
-- However, TEPCO's restructuring plan, now under government
review, remains unclear and has not progressed as quickly as we
expected. TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable
without implementation of a successful and timely government
restructuring plan.
-- While TEPCO had a positive net worth as of Sept. 30 and
its interim financial results were in line with our
expectations, ongoing operating losses continue to burden the
company's ongoing financial position.
-- All ratings remain on CreditWatch with developing
implications, and developments related to the restructuring plan
and ongoing events at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant continue
to be key to our analysis of TEPCO's credit quality.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today maintained its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating, 'B' short-term corporate
credit rating, and 'BB+' long-term bond rating on Tokyo Electric
Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO) on CreditWatch with developing
implications. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on TEPCO
remains at 'ccc+', and the likelihood that the company will
receive extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the event of financial distress remains
"high." We placed the ratings on CreditWatch developing on May
13 and kept them at that status after lowering the ratings on
the company on May 30 and again on Aug. 4.
The Japanese government on Nov. 4 approved a request from
TEPCO for financial assistance. As a result, TEPCO will receive
around JPY1 trillion in public funds to pay compensation claims
related to the disaster at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power
plant. Once received, these funds will improve TEPCO's
liquidity.
However, the company's restructuring plan, currently under
government review, remains unclear and has not progressed as
quickly as we expected. We think the government is likely to
take another several months to approve the plan in its final
form. TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable
without implementation of a successful and timely government
restructuring plan.
Even though TEPCO had a positive net worth as of Sept. 30,
ongoing operating losses, due to significantly higher fuel costs
to replace nuclear power generation, continue to burden the
company's ongoing financial position.
The CreditWatch developing status takes into account the
possibility of both downward and upward rating actions. In our
opinion, we could lower the ratings if:
-- The final form, substance, or timing of the restructuring
plan and Diet approval is weaker than we expect;
-- A rate rise for TEPCO electricity tariffs is lower than
the 10% we expect;
-- TEPCO's idle Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear reactors in
Niigata Prefecture are not brought back online within the
2012-2013 time frame we have assumed;
-- The company's liquidity does not improve and lender banks
do not provide additional financial support;
-- Some form of debt restructuring becomes increasingly
likely; or
-- Problems at the Fukushima No. 1 plant, such as radiation
leaks, continue to increase.