Nov 09-

-- Japan's government on Nov. 4 approved Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO) request for financial assistance. Once received, these funds will improve TEPCO's liquidity.

-- However, TEPCO's restructuring plan, now under government review, remains unclear and has not progressed as quickly as we expected. TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable without implementation of a successful and timely government restructuring plan.

-- While TEPCO had a positive net worth as of Sept. 30 and its interim financial results were in line with our expectations, ongoing operating losses continue to burden the company's ongoing financial position.

-- All ratings remain on CreditWatch with developing implications, and developments related to the restructuring plan and ongoing events at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant continue to be key to our analysis of TEPCO's credit quality.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today maintained its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating, 'B' short-term corporate credit rating, and 'BB+' long-term bond rating on Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO) on CreditWatch with developing implications. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on TEPCO remains at 'ccc+', and the likelihood that the company will receive extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the event of financial distress remains "high." We placed the ratings on CreditWatch developing on May 13 and kept them at that status after lowering the ratings on the company on May 30 and again on Aug. 4.

The Japanese government on Nov. 4 approved a request from TEPCO for financial assistance. As a result, TEPCO will receive around JPY1 trillion in public funds to pay compensation claims related to the disaster at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Once received, these funds will improve TEPCO's liquidity.

However, the company's restructuring plan, currently under government review, remains unclear and has not progressed as quickly as we expected. We think the government is likely to take another several months to approve the plan in its final form. TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable without implementation of a successful and timely government restructuring plan.

Even though TEPCO had a positive net worth as of Sept. 30, ongoing operating losses, due to significantly higher fuel costs to replace nuclear power generation, continue to burden the company's ongoing financial position.

The CreditWatch developing status takes into account the possibility of both downward and upward rating actions. In our opinion, we could lower the ratings if:

-- The final form, substance, or timing of the restructuring plan and Diet approval is weaker than we expect;

-- A rate rise for TEPCO electricity tariffs is lower than the 10% we expect;

-- TEPCO's idle Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear reactors in Niigata Prefecture are not brought back online within the 2012-2013 time frame we have assumed;

-- The company's liquidity does not improve and lender banks do not provide additional financial support;

-- Some form of debt restructuring becomes increasingly likely; or

-- Problems at the Fukushima No. 1 plant, such as radiation leaks, continue to increase.