(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the diversity of the structured credit (SC) sector is reflected in the significant variation in performance across its sub-sectors.

Leveraged loan collateralised loan obligations (CLO) and small and medium enterprises (SME) CLOs have so far proven resilient to the crisis. Downgrades and losses in the European SC sector are heavily distorted by the underperformance of structured finance collateralised debt obligations (SF CDO) which represent one-third of all SC tranches.

"Structured Credit cannot be considered a single sector as each of the sub-sectors has performed very differently from the others," says Laurent Chane-Kon, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance group. "The sub-sectors with high obligor or asset type concentration have suffered substantially more in the past four years since the onset of the credit crisis".

SF CDOs are concentrated in a few underperforming sectors and have consequently suffered. On the other hand, leveraged loan CLOs benefit from diversified portfolios and the default rates of the assets have so far been lower than expected. The asset default rate in SME CLOs has been in line with expectations but the portfolios tend to have significant obligor concentration, which was a main driver of the rating downgrades.

The report, entitled "EMEA Structured Credit: Large Performance Variations - 'The Credit Crisis Four Years On' Series", is available at www.fitchratings.com. This report is part of a series of comments marking the fourth anniversary of the onset of the global credit crisis. While the exact timing of the beginning of the crisis is subject to debate, July 2007 marked an acceleration of the globalisation of the crisis as concerns over US sub-prime mortgage losses spread to European financial institutions. The repercussions of the crisis continue to affect the global economy; however, the passage of four years is sufficient to begin to assess the true impact of the crisis on the securitisation market, from actual losses to the future shape of the industry.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Structured Credit: Large Performance Variations

here