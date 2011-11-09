(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on the
Republic of Italy under our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Italy at group '3'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '3', and assigning an
industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is maintaining
its
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Italy at
group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '3' and assigning
an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Italy
(A/Negative/A-1)
under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework
as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA
analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored
on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the
lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10').
Other countries in BICRA group '3' include the U.S., South Korea, New Zealand,
and the U.K.