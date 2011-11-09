(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on the Republic of Italy under our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Italy at group '3'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '3', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Italy at group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '3' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Italy (A/Negative/A-1) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '3' include the U.S., South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.