-- The criteria provide greater insight into how we rate banks and enhance the comparability of Standard & Poor's ratings.

-- They build on our existing analytical framework and incorporate what we have learned during the recent financial crisis.

Standard & Poor's today published its bank ratings criteria, methodology and assumptions for Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRAs), and its group rating methodology. The criteria are designed to provide greater transparency and global comparability of bank ratings.

In our view, the criteria provide a series of building blocks--the BICRA, stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and the likelihood of external government or group support--to evaluate the creditworthiness of banks.

BICRA -- The BICRA methodology evaluates and compares global banking systems using economic risk and industry risk factors. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10).

SACP -- The assessment of the SACP rests on six factors. The first two factors, economic risk and industry risk, draw on the BICRA methodology. They represent the strengths and weaknesses of the broader operating environment that situate, or anchor, the SACP. The other four factors represent bank-specific strengths and weaknesses. Based on the analysis of these factors, the SACP is notched up or down relative to the anchor.