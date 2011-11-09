(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
-- The criteria provide greater insight into how we rate
banks and enhance the comparability of Standard & Poor's
ratings.
-- They build on our existing analytical framework and
incorporate what we have learned during the recent financial
crisis.
Standard & Poor's today published its bank ratings criteria,
methodology and assumptions for Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments (BICRAs), and its group rating methodology. The
criteria are designed to provide greater transparency and global
comparability of bank ratings.
In our view, the criteria provide a series of building
blocks--the BICRA, stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and the
likelihood of external government or group support--to evaluate
the creditworthiness of banks.
BICRA -- The BICRA methodology evaluates and compares global
banking systems using economic risk and industry risk factors. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10).
SACP -- The assessment of the SACP rests on six factors. The
first two factors, economic risk and industry risk, draw on the
BICRA methodology. They represent the strengths and weaknesses
of the broader operating environment that situate, or anchor,
the SACP. The other four factors represent bank-specific
strengths and weaknesses. Based on the analysis of these
factors, the SACP is notched up or down relative to the anchor.