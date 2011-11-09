(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- European automakers' credit quality is better insulated against a potential double-dip recession in Europe than in the last recession in 2009, says Standard & Poor's Services in a new report "How Well Positioned Are European Automakers For A 2012 Double-Dip?".

"This is because automakers have increased their presence in higher growth regions beyond Europe and they are reaping the rewards of cost-saving and efficiency measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eric Tanguy. "Up to now, we are also observing better discipline on inventories and on prices in the auto industry. Moreover, balance sheets have strengthened following leverage reductions in automotive operations."

Standard & Poor's economists currently put the likelihood of a second recession (double dip) in Europe over the coming months at 40%. Nevertheless, our economists' base case is still for modest GDP growth in the eurozone at 1.1% in 2012.

Under this base-case economic outlook, we believe that Europe's auto industry will experience a slight decline in light-vehicle sales in 2011 and 2012 in Western Europe. Yet, automakers' revenues and margins on average could gain modestly, based on the credit defenses manufacturers built since the 2008-2009 crisis. This would likely be credit-neutral for most automakers, the report says.

Under our scenario of a double-dip recession in 2012, we envisage in a hypothetical stress case that carmakers' global revenues could decline by 10% and that EBITDA margins could fall by 200-basis points from our base case. Under such a scenario, we expect that European automakers' credit ratios would deteriorate. Yet, our financial risk profiles on the majority of companies would not change, at least through 2012.

"The severity of negative rating actions could be somewhat limited because profitability improvements carmakers have achieved since the last downturn should stick, at least for some of those companies. Liquidity on average is currently robust and some manufacturers still report strong financial numbers, which have not triggered upgrades, and which therefore create a ratings cushion.

A further factor currently supporting European automakers' credit quality is their continued expansion the fast-growing Chinese market, now the world's largest auto market. Standard & Poor's explores this in more detail in a further report "Europe's Automakers Still Pin Hopes On China."

Despite the significant slowdown in sales in recent months, industry experts predict that the Chinese market will continue expanding by high single digits in 2012 and 2013, fueled both by first-time buyers and wealthy customers looking for premium brands. China already forms a significant slice of European auto manufacturers' total car sales, the report says.

"We nevertheless envisage some hurdles on the horizon for European players in China," said Mr Tanguy. "China's rapid market growth is already cooling. Growing environmental awareness could also influence the market, as is already the case in Europe and the U.S. Above all, China's wish to boost its domestic manufacturers could limit foreign carmakers' progress over time." Operating through joint ventures with Chinese manufacturers may also ultimately limit European automakers' control over cash flows and strategy, the report concludes.