(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09- European automakers' credit quality is better insulated against a potential
double-dip recession in Europe than in the last recession in 2009, says Standard & Poor's
Services in a new report "How Well Positioned Are European Automakers For A 2012 Double-Dip?".
"This is because automakers have increased their presence in higher growth
regions beyond Europe and they are reaping the rewards of cost-saving and
efficiency measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eric Tanguy. "Up
to now, we are also observing better discipline on inventories and on prices
in the auto industry. Moreover, balance sheets have strengthened following
leverage reductions in automotive operations."
Standard & Poor's economists currently put the likelihood of a second
recession (double dip) in Europe over the coming months at 40%. Nevertheless,
our economists' base case is still for modest GDP growth in the eurozone at
1.1% in 2012.
Under this base-case economic outlook, we believe that Europe's auto industry
will experience a slight decline in light-vehicle sales in 2011 and 2012 in
Western Europe. Yet, automakers' revenues and margins on average could gain
modestly, based on the credit defenses manufacturers built since the 2008-2009
crisis. This would likely be credit-neutral for most automakers, the report
says.
Under our scenario of a double-dip recession in 2012, we envisage in a
hypothetical stress case that carmakers' global revenues could decline by 10%
and that EBITDA margins could fall by 200-basis points from our base case.
Under such a scenario, we expect that European automakers' credit ratios would
deteriorate. Yet, our financial risk profiles on the majority of companies
would not change, at least through 2012.
"The severity of negative rating actions could be somewhat limited because
profitability improvements carmakers have achieved since the last downturn
should stick, at least for some of those companies. Liquidity on average is
currently robust and some manufacturers still report strong financial numbers,
which have not triggered upgrades, and which therefore create a ratings
cushion.
A further factor currently supporting European automakers' credit quality is
their continued expansion the fast-growing Chinese market, now the world's
largest auto market. Standard & Poor's explores this in more detail in a
further report "Europe's Automakers Still Pin Hopes On China."
Despite the significant slowdown in sales in recent months, industry experts
predict that the Chinese market will continue expanding by high single digits
in 2012 and 2013, fueled both by first-time buyers and wealthy customers
looking for premium brands. China already forms a significant slice of
European auto manufacturers' total car sales, the report says.
"We nevertheless envisage some hurdles on the horizon for European players in
China," said Mr Tanguy. "China's rapid market growth is already cooling.
Growing environmental awareness could also influence the market, as is already
the case in Europe and the U.S. Above all, China's wish to boost its domestic
manufacturers could limit foreign carmakers' progress over time." Operating
through joint ventures with Chinese manufacturers may also ultimately limit
European automakers' control over cash flows and strategy, the report
concludes.