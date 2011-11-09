(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Switzerland in light of our updated
methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Switzerland at group '1'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '1',
and assigning an industry risk score of '2'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Switzerland at group '1'. It is also
maintaining the economic risk score at '1'. At the same time, it
has assigned an industry risk score of '2'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Swiss
Confederation (Switzerland; unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+)
under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the
BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global
banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking
systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The only
other country in BICRA group '1' is Canada.
Our economic risk score of '1' reflects our opinion of
Switzerland's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" as
"very low risk", and "credit risk in the economy" as "low risk",
as our criteria define those terms