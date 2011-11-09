(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Switzerland in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Switzerland at group '1'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '2'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Switzerland at group '1'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '2'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Swiss Confederation (Switzerland; unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The only other country in BICRA group '1' is Canada.

Our economic risk score of '1' reflects our opinion of Switzerland's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" as "very low risk", and "credit risk in the economy" as "low risk", as our criteria define those terms