(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Banking sectors across the globe still face trying times in the aftermath of the financial crisis. In this context, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRAs) for 86 countries using its updated BICRA criteria.

Our BICRA criteria enables an evaluation of individual banking systems, producing scores that classify systems into one of 10 groups, with group '1' being the lowest risk, and group '10' the highest (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011). Contributing to these overall scores are our assessments of economic risk and industry risk, which are the two main elements of the BICRA (see list below).