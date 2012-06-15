(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
Summary analysis -- Singapore Post Ltd. --------------------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/NR Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Courier services,
except by air
Mult. CUSIP6: 82929N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2004 AA-/NR AA-/NR
31-Mar-2003 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The rating on Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost) reflects the Singapore-based
postal and logistics services provider's very strong domestic market position,
high operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures relative to
net debt. Rating weaknesses include SingPost's geographical concentration,
somewhat limited growth opportunities in the company's main postal services
business, and margin pressures.