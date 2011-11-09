(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Greece to group '10' from group '7'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '10' from '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Greece to group '10' from group '7'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '10' from '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Hellenic Republic (Greece; CC/Negative/C) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '10' include Vietnam and Belarus.

The three-group change in our BICRA on Greece is in accordance with our revised methodology, under which the effect of a sovereign's financial distress on its banking sector holds greater weight in our assessment. Our economic risk score of '10' reflects our opinion that Greece has "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," and "very high risk" in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.