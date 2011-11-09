(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Greece to group '10' from
group '7'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '10' from '7'
and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it
is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Greece to group '10' from group '7'. It is also revising the
economic risk score to '10' from '7' and assigning an industry
risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Hellenic Republic
(Greece; CC/Negative/C) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our
criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard &
Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to
the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group
'10' include Vietnam and Belarus.
The three-group change in our BICRA on Greece is in
accordance with our revised methodology, under which the effect
of a sovereign's financial distress on its banking sector holds
greater weight in our assessment. Our economic risk score of
'10' reflects our opinion that Greece has "extremely high risk"
in "credit risk in the economy," and "very high risk" in terms
of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," as our
criteria define those terms.