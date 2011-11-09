(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on the Kingdom of Spain under our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Spain at group '4'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '4'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '5' from '4' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of Spain (AA-/Negative/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Slovakia, Czech Republic, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, and South Africa.

Our economic risk score of '4' is based on our opinion that Spain has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "high risk" in "economic imbalances," and "intermediate risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Spanish banks operate in a large and wealthy economy (GDP per capita stood at US$30,603 at year-end 2010) with what we view as low political risk. The economy's medium-term growth prospects are in our view modest, owing to ongoing private sector deleveraging, high unemployment, weak external financing conditions, and the government's focus on reducing the country's fiscal deficit and containing rising public sector debt.

Spain's correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom years continues, and its impact on the banking system is not over, in our view. The real estate market remains depressed. Quarterly new housing sales are still dropping, down 72% from a peak in 2007, as are property prices, which fell 22% in real terms from a peak in March 2008. The high domestic indebtedness of the nonfinancial private sector only started to decline this year after peaking at 175% of GDP in 2010, suggesting that the deleveraging process will stretch over time. Risk-averse capital markets will also contribute to the deleveraging. After booking provisions over the past three and a half years that equate to about 10% of Spain's GDP, the banking system will in our view report still-high provisioning to cope with continued deteriorating asset quality in the next 15-18 months.

We believe two main features contribute to credit risk in the Spanish economy: the private sector's high debt, and the banking system's large exposure to inherently cyclical and highly leveraged real estate construction and development sector. This segment has been responsible for the bulk of Spanish banks' credit losses during the downturn. Conversely, lending to households has shown resilience. Despite also carrying high debt, households benefit from high levels of financial wealth, have manageable debt service capacity and their lending mostly take the form of low-risk mortgages. The performance of non-real estate-related corporate exposures during the downturn was adequate, in our view.

Our industry risk score of '3' for Spain reflects our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework" and "systemwide funding," and "low risk" in "competitive dynamics," as our criteria define those terms.

Our view of the regulatory and supervisory framework considers the regulator's generally tough stance and its efforts to financially prepare the banking system to face the downturn, compared to its inability to prevent the build up of imbalances during the boom years. We also consider that the regulator has been slow in tackling emerging signs of financial weakness in the savings bank segment to avoid escalating financial stress.

Spanish banks operate in a generally stable competitive environment, playing a key role in the intermediation of the country's savings and credit, while facing negligible competition from nonbank players. The banks' strong franchises, focus on retail banking, and generally strong efficiency have supported good profitability over time. We see the ongoing consolidation of the savings banks--and the related downsizing of their operating infrastructure and staff--as a positive step to avoid potential future overcapacity in the banking system.

Customer deposits gathered through extensive retail branch networks are the main funding source--and a stable one--for Spanish banks. The banking system relies to a degree on foreign funding, though, which exposes it to swings in investors' confidence. The system's net external debt averaged 19% of private sector loans in the past couple of years.

We classify the Spanish government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of providing support to the banking system in times of stress. The European Central Bank has also given funding support to Spain's banking system.

