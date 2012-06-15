(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A+/A-1'
ratings to the unlimited domestic medium-term note program on senior unsecured and
unsubordinated debt instruments to be issued by ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (formerly OnePath
Australia Ltd.; A+/Stable/A-1).
The 'A+' rating on ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (ANZ Wealth) is one notch lower
than the rating on its principal operating entity, OnePath Life Ltd. (OnePath
Life; AA-/Stable/--), reflecting our opinion of the holding company's
structural subordination to OnePath Life.
ANZ Wealth is the intermediate holding company for the life insurance,
non-life insurance, and funds management businesses that form the majority of
the wealth management division of its ultimate parent, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ; AA-/Stable/A-1+). OnePath Life is the group's
wholly owned life insurance subsidiary, which sells a range of individual and
group life insurance and investment products through financial advisers,
superannuation funds/employer plans, bank distribution, and direct to
customers.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Long-term unsecured and unsubordinated notes A+
Short-term unsecured and unsubordinated notes A-1
