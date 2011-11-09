(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Finland to group '2' from group '1'.

-- We are also affirming our economic risk score of '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Finland to group '2' from group '1'. At the same time, it is maintaining its economic risk score at '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Finland under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Sweden, Norway, France and Australia.

Our economic risk score for Finland is '1', reflecting our "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience", "low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances" and "very low risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.

Finnish banks benefit from operating in a high income economy (estimated US$ 49,700 GDP per capita in 2011) amid stable economic and political conditions. The economy is competitive, but reliant on exports in cyclical industries such as forestry, metals and manufacturing, making it dependent on global demand and international price trends. Finland has posted sizeable current account surpluses for decades and has sound government finances, both supporting economic resilience.

There have been some signs of building economic imbalances, mainly relating to higher leverage in the household sector. However, this started from a relatively low level and is less than what has been seen in many European countries over the past decade. Countrywide average annual home price increases over the past four years have been relatively modest at 1.24% and private sector credit (averaging 3.3 percent of GDP over the past four years) has been falling since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, but could begin to rise moderately again as the economy expands.

Our "very low risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is supported by moderate private sector leverage compared with income levels and financial assets. Finnish banks have prudent lending practices and underwriting standards and they benefit from a very strong payment culture and the rule of law.

Our industry risk score for Finland is '3', reflecting our "low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" and "intermediate risk" assessment of "systemwide funding" as our criteria define those terms.

Our low risk assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by regulation that is in line with international standards and the very strong track record of the regulators in dealing with past crises, in particular the most recent one. It is also supported by sound governance and transparency.

We assess the system's competitive dynamics to be of low risk. Risk appetite is "moderately conservative" and the banking sector has a long record of profitability that is above the levels of many other sectors in the economy. However, the banks have no high risk characteristics such as particularly risky products or aggressive commercial practices. The banking industry structure is stable and extremely concentrated with three institutions commanding 75% of the market. It is noteworthy that 47% of the Finnish banking industry is foreign-owned or part of a cross-border organization. There are no particular market distortions affecting the sector.

In our opinion, system-wide funding in Finland carries 'intermediate risk'. Compared with other Nordic banking systems , the Finnish banking system has a high share of core customer deposits (69% of total loans) and a low share of net external funding ( minus 51% of total loans). This funding profile is partly a reflection of Finland's membership in the eurozone and its constant current account surplus. It also reflects the lack of a deep domestic debt market. However, there is an underlying trend of increasing capital-market funding based on the issuance of covered bonds.

We consider Finland to be "supportive" of its banking system. This reflects the country's support for systemically important financial institutions in terms of providing access to programs for capital injections and funding guarantees, although these have never been used. We believe the financial strength of the sovereign gives it sufficient financial resources to provide similar support in the future.

