Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Portugal under our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Portugal at group '5'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Portugal at group '5'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '6' from '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Portugal (BBB-/Negative/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from what we view as the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include Slovenia, Poland, Turkey, Thailand, Colombia, China, and India.

Our economic risk score of '6' for Portugal reflects our opinion that Portugal has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and "intermediate risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

In our opinion, Portugal faces a weak macroeconomic outlook. We anticipate that the Portuguese economy will contract by 0.5% on average between 2011 and 2014, as the government implements severe austerity measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU within the framework of their EUR78 billion joint loan program. These measures aim to correct the country's fiscal imbalances and contain rapidly rising debt, and we believe will likely severely constrain Portugal's economic growth. Portugal's relative wealth (GDP per capita was $21,504 at year-end 2010) and limited political risk only partly mitigate the economic challenges ahead.

Despite the absence of asset price bubbles in the real estate and equity markets, the Portuguese economy faces a high external imbalance (gross external debt approached 220% of GDP in 2010). In our view, the correction of this imbalance will negatively affect the Portuguese banking system over the next two to three years. We anticipate that Portugal's access to foreign funding will remain closed over the medium term. As a result, we believe that the banking system will continue deleveraging, asset quality will deteriorate, and domestic banks' profitability will meaningfully decline.

Portugal's private sector remains highly leveraged, particularly considering the country's income level. That said, debt is declining, a trend which we believe will continue in the foreseeable future. We expect domestic credit to GDP to fall to 150% by 2014 from the 164% recorded in 2010. We see the country's payment culture as strong and the banks' underwriting standards as fairly conservative. We believe that the credit risk associated with household indebtedness is limited, given that Portuguese households' debt only accounts for about one quarter of their total wealth and that it is mainly comprised of low-risk mortgages. In the last decade, the credit losses of Portuguese banks have been lower than those of peers in countries with a similar level of economic risk.

Our industry risk score of '5' for Portugal reflects our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in "systemwide funding," "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," and "low risk" in "competitive dynamics," as our criteria define those terms.

Portugal's regulatory and supervisory framework is in line with international standards. Banks in Portugal are subject to conservative provisioning and capital rules compared with peers (particularly since the recent establishment of high minimum core capital requirements). That said, the banks' disclosure of nonperforming loans does not conform with international standards. The Portuguese financial regulator has pledged to improve such disclosure within the framework of the EU-IMF program. In the last decade, and particularly during the two downturns suffered by the Portuguese economy, the banking system did not require meaningful financial assistance from the state.

The Portuguese banking industry is highly concentrated, with the five largest players controlling about 90% of the banking and parabanking business (that is, among other things, asset management, brokerage, pension fund management, leasing, and factoring). As a result, the top Portuguese banks enjoy solid franchises. In our view, these factors support a fairly stable competitive environment, and should continue to do so over the medium term. Portugal's traditional banking business has proved sufficiently profitable to discourage banks from entering into high-risk practices to improve their returns. In addition, we believe that despite the large size of state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3), it does not introduce meaningful competitive distortions.

The Portuguese banking system depends highly on foreign funding. At a time when access to capital markets is effectively closed for both the sovereign and the banks, we view this reliance as the system's key vulnerability. Despite a gradual reduction in foreign debt since 2007, we still project that Portuguese banks' net external debt will represent about 20% of domestic lending by year-end 2011.

We classify the Portuguese government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of providing funding and capital support mechanisms to its banking system in times of stress. That said, because of stress at the sovereign level, we anticipate that future support to the banking system will come from the EU and the IMF, within the framework of the recently signed support package.

