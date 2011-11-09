(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Austria in light of our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Austria to group '2' from
Group '3'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1'
and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Austria to group '2' from group '3'. It is also
revising the economic risk score to '2' from '1'. At the same
time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of
Austria (AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis
for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions
that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Australia,
Japan, Germany, and Norway.
Our economic risk score of '2' for Austria reflects our
assessment of Austria's "economic resilience" as "very low
risk", "economic imbalances" as "low risk", and "credit risk in
the economy" as "intermediate risk", as our criteria define
these terms.
We view the Austrian economy as highly diversified and
competitive, demonstrating the country's "economic resilience".
Austria benefits from very stable GDP growth, which continues to
exceed the European average. Its GDP per capita, which was
$45,000 in 2010, is among the highest in Europe. The
government's finances and its fiscal and monetary flexibility
are, in our view, very robust, underpinned by a stable and
predictable political environment.