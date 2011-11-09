(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Austria in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Austria to group '2' from Group '3'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Austria to group '2' from group '3'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '2' from '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Australia, Japan, Germany, and Norway.

Our economic risk score of '2' for Austria reflects our assessment of Austria's "economic resilience" as "very low risk", "economic imbalances" as "low risk", and "credit risk in the economy" as "intermediate risk", as our criteria define these terms.

We view the Austrian economy as highly diversified and competitive, demonstrating the country's "economic resilience". Austria benefits from very stable GDP growth, which continues to exceed the European average. Its GDP per capita, which was $45,000 in 2010, is among the highest in Europe. The government's finances and its fiscal and monetary flexibility are, in our view, very robust, underpinned by a stable and predictable political environment.