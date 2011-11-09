(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the U.K. in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.K. at group '3'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '4' from '3', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

