Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on the U.K. in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.K. at group '3'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '4' from '3', and
assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the U.K.
(AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) at group '3'. It is also revising the
economic risk score to '4' from '3' and assigning an industry risk score of
'3'.