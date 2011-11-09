(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Sweden to group '2' from group '1'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+) to group '2' from group '1'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '2' from '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the Swedish banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Norway, Finland, Germany and Australia.

Our economic risk score of '2' reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience", an "intermediate risk" assessment of "economic imbalances", and a "low risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.

Swedish banks benefit from operating in a high income, stable economic and political environment. The economy is highly competitive and diverse. A high degree of fiscal and monetary policy flexibility and the highly rated sovereign support this economic resilience.

There are some signs of economic imbalances in the Swedish economy. Moderate annual increases in private sector credit as a ratio of GDP came to a halt in 2010, since when the level of leverage has remained more or less constant. A previous rise in real estate prices has also abated. In our view, the current level of housing prices represents a moderate risk, partly underpinned by structural factors. On the external side, Sweden has posted sizeable current account surpluses for more than a decade, and we expect this situation to continue.

Our "low risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is supported by moderate private sector leverage compared with income. Swedish banks have avoided most of the riskiest lending practices of the past credit cycle and they benefit from a very strong payment culture and the rule of law. Both the corporate and household sectors have a relatively strong financial position and we expect credit losses to remain limited over the short to medium term.

Our industry risk score for Sweden is '3', reflecting a "low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" and an "intermediate risk" assessment of "systemwide funding", as our criteria define those terms.

Our low risk assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by good regulatory standards and an adequate track record on the part of the regulators in dealing with past crises. It is also supported by sound governance and high transparency. In our view, the authorities could have been more proactive during expansion by some of the country's banks in the last decade into the Baltic region, but we note that they undertook appropriate and speedy measures during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

We assess the system's competitive dynamics to be of low risk. Risk appetite is restrained and the banking sector has a long record of profitability that is comparable with profitability in other sectors in the economy. Industry stability is high, with four banks dominating the market. There are no particular market distortions affecting the sector.

In our opinion, system-wide funding in Sweden is of "intermediate risk". The banking system has a relatively low share of core customer deposit funding and is relatively reliant on net external funding. These higher risk characteristics are partly offset by a deep and liquid bond market that remained open and functioning throughout the recent financial crisis as well as by the Swedish authorities' proven capacity and propensity to provide support.

We classify the Swedish government as "supportive" in recognition of the government's long track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

