(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Belgium at group '2'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

