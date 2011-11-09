(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Ireland in light of our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Ireland to group '7' from
group '6'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and
assigning an industry risk score of '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Ireland (BBB+/Stable/A-2) to group '7' from group
'6'. We are maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and
assigning an industry risk score of '7'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the Irish banking sector in light of our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA
framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global
banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems
(group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in
BICRA group '7' include Indonesia, Hungary, and Russia.
Our economic risk score of '7' for Ireland reflects our
assessment of "economic resilience" as "intermediate risk,"
"economic imbalances" as "very high risk," and "credit risk in
the economy" as "very high risk," as our criteria define those
terms.