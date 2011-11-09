(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Ireland in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Ireland to group '7' from group '6'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Ireland (BBB+/Stable/A-2) to group '7' from group '6'. We are maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the Irish banking sector in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Indonesia, Hungary, and Russia.

Our economic risk score of '7' for Ireland reflects our assessment of "economic resilience" as "intermediate risk," "economic imbalances" as "very high risk," and "credit risk in the economy" as "very high risk," as our criteria define those terms.