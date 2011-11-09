(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Norway at group '2'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '2', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Norway at group '2'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '2'. In addition, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Sweden, Germany, and Japan.

The economic risk score for Norway is '2'. This reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience" and a "low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy" as our criteria define those terms.

Norwegian banks operate in an oil-based, wealthy economy with a stable economic and political environment. The large degree of fiscal and monetary policy flexibility driven by the country's enviable fiscal surplus and the highly rated sovereign support this economic resilience.

Our view on the country's economic imbalances reflects 3.2% average annual rises in real housing prices and private sector credit at 3.6% of GDP on the basis of the past three years and our 2011 estimate. We believe the growth is underpinned by demographic and structural factors but expect some asset price stabilization. Norway's sizeable current account surpluses support economic stability.

Our "low risk" assessment of credit risk reflects moderate private-sector leverage compared with high income levels and well-funded social systems. Norwegian banks have prudent lending and underwriting standards and benefit from a very strong payment culture and the rule of law.

The industry risk score for Norway is '3'. This reflects a "low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" and an "intermediate risk" assessment of "systemwide funding", as our criteria define those terms.

Our low risk assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by strong regulation, which is somewhat more conservative than international standards, and the country's track record during financial crises in the past. A decision by the regulator in 2010 to impose 90% loan-to-value limits on mortgage lending is a demonstration of its proactive stance in the market. The low risk assessment is supported by sound governance and high transparency.

We assess the system's competitive dynamics as being of "low risk". The banking sector generally outperforms other sectors in the economy despite a moderately conservative risk appetite. There are few high-risk products or aggressive commercial practices. The system structure is stable and dominated by just a few banks, led by DnB NOR Bank ASA (A+/Stable/A-1) which has a market share of more than 30% in most categories. We see no significant market distortions and feel that the government's 34% stake in DnB NOR , which arose from a post-deregulation crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s, is maintained to support Norwegian interests and exporters and ensure that the DnB NOR group remains headquartered in Norway.

We regard systemwide funding as having "intermediate risk". Core customer deposits represent 60% of loans and net external debt represents only 17% of loans. Capital-market funding is increasing, largely due to a developing covered bond market, which affects our funding view in as much as it reduces foreign debt or increases the funding gap. Nevertheless, the central bank has considerable capacity to support banks' funding, as was the case in 2008 when Norway issued government debt amounting to more than 10% of GDP as part of a covered bond swap scheme, and a structural need for highly-rated domestic debt.

Norway is subject to EU law via the European Economic Area agreement and we consider the government to be "supportive" of the banking system. This reflects its explicit support of systemically important financial institutions and history of capital and funding inventions. We believe the financial strength of the sovereign gives it sufficient financial resources to provide similar support in the future.

