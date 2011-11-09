(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on The Netherlands in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on The Netherlands to group '2' from group '1'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on The Netherlands (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) to group '2' from group '1'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '2' from '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the Dutch banking sector in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '2' include Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Norway, Singapore, and Sweden.

Our economic risk score of '2' for The Netherlands reflects our assessment of "economic resilience" as "very low risk," "economic imbalances" as "low risk," and "credit risk in the economy" as "intermediate risk," as our criteria define those terms.

In our view, Dutch banks benefit from a diversified and competitive domestic economy, flexible fiscal policy, and adaptable labor market. In addition, the 'AAA' sovereign rating also demonstrates the country's minimal political risk.

We observe that the Dutch economy has been slowly recovering from the 2009 recession, although pressure on property prices persists and lending volumes have been subdued. We expect this trend to continue in the medium term. Loan losses have generally been contained, and we expect a broadly stable picture in the coming two years. Among other things, this is based on moderate house price inflation between 2000 and 2008 relative to some other European markets. In addition, we believe that the financial position of a number of corporates has improved since end-2009, although some small and midsize companies could remain under pressure, including those exposed to the property sector.

High private sector leverage should be viewed in the context of specific domestic conditions, such as the tax deductibility of mortgage interest payments, which gives borrowers a strong incentive to pay into insurance products or repayment vehicles. We also note the market's generally sound underwriting criteria and further tightening since 2010, the government guarantee covering close to 20% of total mortgages, and the high proportion of long-term fixed-rate mortgages. In the corporate sector, we view bankruptcies as still relatively low, and banks' systemwide exposure to the higher-risk property development sector as modest.

Our industry risk score for The Netherlands is '3'. This is based on our opinion that the Dutch banking system faces "intermediate risk" from its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding."

Our assessment of the Dutch institutional framework considers the timely and appropriate response of the authorities to the financial turmoil, although in our view the Dutch Central Bank's (DNB) supervisory framework did not prevent the severe stress experienced by a number of institutions. Only one small domestic bank failed in the recent turmoil, but a number of larger institutions have required significant extraordinary government support. As a result, a commission was set up to assess potential weaknesses in the supervisory framework. This has led to a number of proposals by the Dutch Ministry of Finance, which in our view are contributing to strengthening DNB's governance and supervisory culture.

Until the recent crisis, strong domestic concentration in a mature banking sector with moderate revenue prospects led to international expansion by some of the largest players. This expansion has generally been suspended or has materially slowed down as a result of the crisis and past problems faced by most large banks in some of their overseas exposures, particularly through purchased structured credit products. Two of the three largest players have been undergoing material restructurings, some imposed by the European Commission, as a result of state aid that they had received. However, despite the greater focus on the domestic market by most players, margins on domestic activities have generally been preserved or increased, while initiatives are in place to improve the system's cost structure.

Core deposits, as we define them, fund less than half of total loans; savings from Dutch households are traditionally channeled into other investments, such as life-insurance and pension products. Our assessment of the Dutch systemwide funding as "low risk" benefits among other things from the depth of the domestic capital market, and the good track record of liquidity support by the Dutch authorities.

We classify the Dutch government as "supportive" toward its banking system, and we believe it would continue to provide support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

