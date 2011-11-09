(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on The Netherlands in light of our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on The Netherlands to group '2'
from group '1'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from
'1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on The
Netherlands (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) to group '2'
from group '1'. We are also revising the economic risk score to
'2' from '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the Dutch banking sector in light of our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA
framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global
banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems
(group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in
BICRA group '2' include Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong,
Japan, Norway, Singapore, and Sweden.
Our economic risk score of '2' for The Netherlands reflects
our assessment of "economic resilience" as "very low risk,"
"economic imbalances" as "low risk," and "credit risk in the
economy" as "intermediate risk," as our criteria define those
terms.
In our view, Dutch banks benefit from a diversified and
competitive domestic economy, flexible fiscal policy, and
adaptable labor market. In addition, the 'AAA' sovereign rating
also demonstrates the country's minimal political risk.
We observe that the Dutch economy has been slowly recovering
from the 2009 recession, although pressure on property prices
persists and lending volumes have been subdued. We expect this
trend to continue in the medium term. Loan losses have generally
been contained, and we expect a broadly stable picture in the
coming two years. Among other things, this is based on moderate
house price inflation between 2000 and 2008 relative to some
other European markets. In addition, we believe that the
financial position of a number of corporates has improved since
end-2009, although some small and midsize companies could remain
under pressure, including those exposed to the property sector.
High private sector leverage should be viewed in the context
of specific domestic conditions, such as the tax deductibility
of mortgage interest payments, which gives borrowers a strong
incentive to pay into insurance products or repayment vehicles.
We also note the market's generally sound underwriting criteria
and further tightening since 2010, the government guarantee
covering close to 20% of total mortgages, and the high
proportion of long-term fixed-rate mortgages. In the corporate
sector, we view bankruptcies as still relatively low, and banks'
systemwide exposure to the higher-risk property development
sector as modest.
Our industry risk score for The Netherlands is '3'. This is
based on our opinion that the Dutch banking system faces
"intermediate risk" from its "institutional framework" and
"competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding."
Our assessment of the Dutch institutional framework
considers the timely and appropriate response of the authorities
to the financial turmoil, although in our view the Dutch Central
Bank's (DNB) supervisory framework did not prevent the severe
stress experienced by a number of institutions. Only one small
domestic bank failed in the recent turmoil, but a number of
larger institutions have required significant extraordinary
government support. As a result, a commission was set up to
assess potential weaknesses in the supervisory framework. This
has led to a number of proposals by the Dutch Ministry of
Finance, which in our view are contributing to strengthening
DNB's governance and supervisory culture.
Until the recent crisis, strong domestic concentration in a
mature banking sector with moderate revenue prospects led to
international expansion by some of the largest players. This
expansion has generally been suspended or has materially slowed
down as a result of the crisis and past problems faced by most
large banks in some of their overseas exposures, particularly
through purchased structured credit products. Two of the three
largest players have been undergoing material restructurings,
some imposed by the European Commission, as a result of state
aid that they had received. However, despite the greater focus
on the domestic market by most players, margins on domestic
activities have generally been preserved or increased, while
initiatives are in place to improve the system's cost structure.
Core deposits, as we define them, fund less than half of
total loans; savings from Dutch households are traditionally
channeled into other investments, such as life-insurance and
pension products. Our assessment of the Dutch systemwide funding
as "low risk" benefits among other things from the depth of the
domestic capital market, and the good track record of liquidity
support by the Dutch authorities.
We classify the Dutch government as "supportive" toward its
banking system, and we believe it would continue to provide
support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.
