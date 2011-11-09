(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Iceland to group '7' from group '8'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

