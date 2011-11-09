(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after
having published our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Germany at group '2'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '1' and assigning an
industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Germany at
group '2'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '1'. At the same
time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) under our updated BICRA methodology.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10',
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Australia, Japan,
Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.
Our economic risk score for Germany is '1'. This score is based on our view
that Germany is characterized by "very low risk" in terms of "economic
resilience" and "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.
We assess credit risk in the German economy as "low". Our very low risk
assessment on Germany's economic resilience rests on its modern, highly
diversified, and competitive economy, with a proven ability to absorb large
economic and financial shocks, notably the unification with East Germany in
the 1990s and the recession of 2008-2009. Germany has an export-driven
economy, however, that remains vulnerable to swings in the global economy,
trade flows, and macroeconomic and capital market trends.
We consider economic imbalances in Germany to be very low risk. Germany's
economy benefits from its improved international competitive position due to
corporate restructuring, wage restraint, a high savings rate, and from sizable
current account surpluses since the early 2000s. Germany is one of the few
Western European countries that has not experienced a credit boom or a
commercial or residential real estate boom over the past decade.
We view the German banking sector's credit risk relative to its exposure to
households, companies, and to the sovereign government as low risk. This is
mainly because we consider the level of private sector debt relative to its
debt capacity manageable and unlikely to change in the medium term. We believe
that domestic nonperforming loans and associated credit loss provisions peaked
in 2010.
Our industry risk score for Germany is '3'. This reflects our assessment that
there is "intermediate risk" in the country's "competitive dynamics" and
"institutional framework," and "very low risk" in its "systemwide funding," as
our criteria define those terms.
Our intermediate assessment of Germany's institutional framework takes into
account the expected benefits from EU-wide regulatory harmonization and
convergence with Basel III. However, our observation so far has been that
German regulators' measures are rarely preemptive, and interventions have
occurred only after regulatory breaches.
We consider the competitive dynamics in Germany as an intermediate risk and
associate the low profitability of the German banking sector with less-stable
operating conditions. The size and business profiles of the participants in
the German banking industry are significantly disparate, which causes an
unbalanced industry profile and generates significant vulnerabilities as
evidenced by two banking crises over the past decade.
Hundreds of small savings and cooperative banks, which are well funded and
well capitalized hold the bulk of the stable German retail market. These two
sectors' ownership and governance structures foster a low profit orientation
and also provide for high fragmentation, persistent overcapacity, and fierce
competition in German markets. Members of both sectors are legally
independent, but each sector operates a system of solidarity which provides
support to member banks in case of stress.
At the same time, destabilizing trends in the industry stem from a small
number of large, systemically important banks with confidence-sensitive
funding profiles and higher loan leverage. These banks lack a solid footing
from stable retail businesses and are active in the more cyclical and volatile
corporate and wholesale market activities, notably outside Germany. The
majority of Germany's largest banks has failed at least once over the past
decade and needed extraordinary government support to prevent insolvency.
Systemwide funding is a particular strength, in our view. German banks
maintain an aggregate net external asset position because of the domestic
funding surplus from low domestic credit growth, the country's high savings
rate, and due to extensive domestic funding markets, including access to
long-term funding through German "Pfandbriefe".
We classify the German government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We
recognize the government's track record of providing support to the banking
system in times of exceptional duress.
