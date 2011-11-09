(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Germany at group '2'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '1' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Germany at group '2'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Australia, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

Our economic risk score for Germany is '1'. This score is based on our view that Germany is characterized by "very low risk" in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.

We assess credit risk in the German economy as "low". Our very low risk assessment on Germany's economic resilience rests on its modern, highly diversified, and competitive economy, with a proven ability to absorb large economic and financial shocks, notably the unification with East Germany in the 1990s and the recession of 2008-2009. Germany has an export-driven economy, however, that remains vulnerable to swings in the global economy, trade flows, and macroeconomic and capital market trends.

We consider economic imbalances in Germany to be very low risk. Germany's economy benefits from its improved international competitive position due to corporate restructuring, wage restraint, a high savings rate, and from sizable current account surpluses since the early 2000s. Germany is one of the few Western European countries that has not experienced a credit boom or a commercial or residential real estate boom over the past decade.

We view the German banking sector's credit risk relative to its exposure to households, companies, and to the sovereign government as low risk. This is mainly because we consider the level of private sector debt relative to its debt capacity manageable and unlikely to change in the medium term. We believe that domestic nonperforming loans and associated credit loss provisions peaked in 2010.

Our industry risk score for Germany is '3'. This reflects our assessment that there is "intermediate risk" in the country's "competitive dynamics" and "institutional framework," and "very low risk" in its "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our intermediate assessment of Germany's institutional framework takes into account the expected benefits from EU-wide regulatory harmonization and convergence with Basel III. However, our observation so far has been that German regulators' measures are rarely preemptive, and interventions have occurred only after regulatory breaches.

We consider the competitive dynamics in Germany as an intermediate risk and associate the low profitability of the German banking sector with less-stable operating conditions. The size and business profiles of the participants in the German banking industry are significantly disparate, which causes an unbalanced industry profile and generates significant vulnerabilities as evidenced by two banking crises over the past decade.

Hundreds of small savings and cooperative banks, which are well funded and well capitalized hold the bulk of the stable German retail market. These two sectors' ownership and governance structures foster a low profit orientation and also provide for high fragmentation, persistent overcapacity, and fierce competition in German markets. Members of both sectors are legally independent, but each sector operates a system of solidarity which provides support to member banks in case of stress.

At the same time, destabilizing trends in the industry stem from a small number of large, systemically important banks with confidence-sensitive funding profiles and higher loan leverage. These banks lack a solid footing from stable retail businesses and are active in the more cyclical and volatile corporate and wholesale market activities, notably outside Germany. The majority of Germany's largest banks has failed at least once over the past decade and needed extraordinary government support to prevent insolvency.

Systemwide funding is a particular strength, in our view. German banks maintain an aggregate net external asset position because of the domestic funding surplus from low domestic credit growth, the country's high savings rate, and due to extensive domestic funding markets, including access to long-term funding through German "Pfandbriefe".

We classify the German government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

