(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Luxembourg at group '2'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from'1', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Luxembourg at group '2'. It has also revised the country risk score to '2' from '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (AAA/Stable/A-1+) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group 2 include Belgium, the Netherlands, Lichtenstein, and Singapore.

The economic risk score for Luxembourg is '2'. This reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience," and "economic imbalances" and an "intermediate risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.