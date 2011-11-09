(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Liechtenstein in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are assigning Liechtenstein to BICRA group '2'.

-- We are also assigning an economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

