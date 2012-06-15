(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

Overview

-- Kingboard aims to reduce its debt level and capital expenditure over the next two years in view of the uncertain operating conditions.

-- These moves could improve the credit protection measures of the Hong Kong-based manufacturer of laminate, PCB, and chemical products to levels that are appropriate for the rating.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' rating on Kingboard, lowering the Greater China credit scale rating to 'cnBBB+', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty over whether Kingboard can maintain its profitability and reduce its debt as planned.

Rating Action

On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate rating on Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of laminate, printed circuit board (PCB), and chemical products. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 3, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating on Kingboard to reflect our view that the company is likely to restore its cash flow protection measures to levels that are appropriate for the rating based on its plan to reduce its debt levels over the next two years.

Given the uncertain operating conditions ahead, Kingboard aims to reduce its debt via its available-for-sale investments and internal cash flow generation over the next two years. The company also intends to lower its capital expenditure. In our opinion, Kingboard has the resources to do so, and it has a track record of reducing debt during 2008-2009. For these reasons, we expect the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt to fluctuate at 26%-30% over the next 12 months (compared with about 30% at end-2011) and the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA to be 2.9x-3.3x (end-2011: 3.1x). We believe the company's revenue growth may be flat to tepid in 2012. We view Kingboard's financial risk profile as "intermediate".