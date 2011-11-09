(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Jordan under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Jordan to group '7' from group '8'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Jordan to group '7' from group '8'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan; foreign currency BB/Negative/B, local currency BB+/Negative/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Morocco, and Russia.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Jordan has "very high risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Jordan is a small economy vulnerable to economic shocks and the political instability of its neighbors. Its weak fiscal flexibility, in our view, compounds the volatile conditions. The build up in economic imbalances is currently limited, in our view. Jordan's average current account deficit over 2007-2010, representing about 7.5% of GDP, is a source of vulnerability. Still, we anticipate that the government will remain largely financed by domestic banks, the sovereign's largest creditors, due to our anticipation of a sustained positive net external asset position of the banking system, at least over the medium term.