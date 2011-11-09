(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Jordan under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Jordan to group '7' from
group '8'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8',
and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it
is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Jordan to group '7' from group '8'. It is also revising the
economic risk score to '7' from '8', and assigning an industry
risk score of '6'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Hashemite Kingdom
of Jordan (Jordan; foreign currency BB/Negative/B, local
currency BB+/Negative/B) under our updated BICRA methodology.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis
for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions
that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard
& Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to
the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group
'7' include Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Morocco, and Russia.
Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that
Jordan has "very high risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk"
in "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in "credit risk
in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.
Jordan is a small economy vulnerable to economic shocks and
the political instability of its neighbors. Its weak fiscal
flexibility, in our view, compounds the volatile conditions. The
build up in economic imbalances is currently limited, in our
view. Jordan's average current account deficit over 2007-2010,
representing about 7.5% of GDP, is a source of vulnerability.
Still, we anticipate that the government will remain largely
financed by domestic banks, the sovereign's largest creditors,
due to our anticipation of a sustained positive net external
asset position of the banking system, at least over the medium
term.