OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Nigeria in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Nigeria to group '8' from '9'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '8' from '9' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Nigeria to group '8' from '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '8' from '9' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Stable/B) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Tunisia, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

Our economic risk score of '8' reflects our opinion that Nigeria has a "very high risk" in "economic resilience," a "high risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," and a "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Nigeria is a country with high political risk, low GDP per capita, and large infrastructure needs, all factors that contribute to a volatile and risky operating environment for banks. Nigeria has large natural resources, low government debt, and high economic growth potential, which partly mitigate these risks. The slow recovery of the domestic economy has slowed credit growth and kept the stock market muted, limiting economic imbalances. In our view, credit risk in the economy is very high because of Nigeria's low wealth levels, the banks' track record of relaxed underwriting standards, industry concentrations, and a weak payment culture. Nevertheless, financial support from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON; not rated) helped reduce credit risk. AMCON was created to stabilize the financial system by buying up nonperforming loans from Nigerian banks. It bought approximately $9.5 billion of nonperforming loans since it was created in mid-2010.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Nigeria is based on our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

During the banking crises of 2009, numerous banks failed. The Central Bank of Nigeria's subsequent actions as banking supervisor have been positive, but its regulatory track record before 2009 was weak. Our opinion on institutional framework incorporates this track record and the prevalence of poor corporate governance in Nigeria's banks. During and after the crisis, the regulator supported the system by offering a full interbank guarantee and creating AMCON. We consider these actions to be positive for the industry.

As a result of the Central Bank's actions, 10 banks were "quasi-nationalized" in 2009. The sector is now seeing a succession of mergers and acquisitions, which will undoubtedly affect the competitive dynamics of the sector. We view the funding profile of the industry as relatively stable. It is mainly based on short-term customer deposits, although the potential for volatility thus created is somewhat offset by good liquidity in the banking sector.

We classify the Nigerian government as "supportive" toward its domestic banking sector. Our opinion balances the strong extraordinary support provided by the authorities, including through AMCON, against the potential political instabilities that could lower the predictability of support in the future.

