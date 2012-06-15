GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Samchully Co. Ltd. ---------------------------- 15-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Gas production
and/or
distribution
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
20-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Korea-based energy services provider Samchully Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/--) reflect its monopoly on gas distribution and retail businesses in its mandated service areas; stable profitability and cash flow from its core gas businesses, backed by the nation's cost pass-through retail gas pricing system; and stable liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement from government-owned LNG wholesale distributor Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS; A/Stable/A-1). Constraining factors include the company's strategy to aggressively invest in nongas businesses such as power generation and community energy services and a maturation of demand for gas in mandated service areas, where the household penetration ratio exceeds 85%.
Samchully is the largest gas distributor and retailer in Korea, covering major areas in Gyeonggi Province and the city of Incheon, with 16.4% of the market among 33 companies supplying gas to cities as of the end of 2011. Regional governments regulate the retail gas industry in each city, establishing a supportive regulatory framework that apportions a regional, city-based monopoly to each gas company.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services takes the view that Samchully's regional monopoly and the regulated cost pass-through retail gas pricing system provide the company with stable profitability and cash flow from its core gas businesses, which accounted for more than 97% of the company's total revenue in 2011. Samchully is not exposed to risk related to fluctuations in commodity prices or foreign exchange rates. KOGAS supplies 100% of Samchully's LNG needs at a regulated wholesale price that Samchully can pass to its customers.
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.