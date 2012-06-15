(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- AB Volvo -------------------------------------- 15-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 928856

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

15-Mar-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-Aug-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

29-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

23-Jan-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based commercial vehicle group AB Volvo reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's leading market positions worldwide in heavy trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The group's good geographic diversity and up-to-date product lines further strengthen its business risk profile, which we view as "satisfactory," according to our criteria.