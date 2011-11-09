(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Kuwait to group '5' from group '4'. It is also revising its economic risk score to '4' from '5', and assigning an industry risk score at '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Qatar, Oman, Peru, South Africa, Malaysia, and Mexico.

Our economic risk score of '4' for Kuwait reflects our opinion that the country faces "low risk" in "economic resilience," "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.