OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Kuwait under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Kuwait to group '4' from group '5'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '4' from '5', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Kuwait to group '4' from group '5'. It is also revising its economic risk score to '4' from '5', and assigning an industry risk score at '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Qatar, Oman, Peru, South Africa, Malaysia, and Mexico.

Our economic risk score of '4' for Kuwait reflects our opinion that the country faces "low risk" in "economic resilience," "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Kuwait is a wealthy country, as its GDP per capita of $43,000 in 2010 shows. On the back of sustained and consistent trade surpluses, the economy maintains a very large net international asset base. However, the economy depends highly on oil revenues, so sector diversity is limited and political risks are high, mirroring conditions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE). The economy has broad flexibility in fiscal policy, contrasted with limited leeway on monetary policy, in our opinion.

Our assessment of economic imbalances reflects the moderate rise in Kuwaiti housing prices in the past four years (adjusted for inflation), accompanied by a modest contraction in private sector credit as a percentage of GDP in the same period. On the external side, Kuwait has posted large current account surpluses for more than a decade and acts as a net investor in international assets. We expect this situation to continue.

The high credit risk in the economy stems mainly from the concentrated lending books of Kuwaiti banks, particularly their exposures to real estate and construction. We also view the legal framework and judicial system as not effective. However, in the past few quarters, we have seen early signs of stabilization in nonperforming loans.

Our industry risk score of '5' for Kuwait is based on our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

We consider that Kuwaiti authorities' track record in regulation and supervision is poor, especially for domestic investment companies, to which banks are generally exposed.

Kuwaiti banks' risk appetite is moderate, in our view. The competition between banks--for loans and deposit pricing, for instance--is healthy. Banks do not generally sell or invest in high-risk structured products. Industry stability is high, we believe. Three banks dominate the market, with combined market share in excess of 65%. There are no particular market distortions affecting the sector, such as stiff competition from nonbank financial institutions or government-owned banks.

The Kuwaiti banking system had a healthy ratio of 88.1% net loans to customer deposits and its net external assets as a percentage of total loans stood at a very high 17% level on Dec. 31, 2010. We also note that government-related entities (GREs) are the largest depositors in the banking system. They have the ability to adjust their deposits in the system both on an ongoing and extraordinary basis, which is positive for systemwide funding.

We classify the Kuwaiti government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

