(Agency corrects the version published on November 9,2011 to change Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Kuwait to group '4' from group '5'.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Kuwait under our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Kuwait to group '4' from group '5'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '4' from '5', and assigning an industry risk
score of '5'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Kuwait to group '4' from group '5'. It is also revising its
economic risk score to '4' from '5', and assigning an industry risk score at '5'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated
financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA
is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4'
include Qatar, Oman, Peru, South Africa, Malaysia, and Mexico.
Our economic risk score of '4' for Kuwait reflects our opinion that the country faces "low
risk" in "economic resilience," "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in
"credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.
Kuwait is a wealthy country, as its GDP per capita of $43,000 in 2010 shows.
On the back of sustained and consistent trade surpluses, the economy maintains
a very large net international asset base. However, the economy depends highly
on oil revenues, so sector diversity is limited and political risks are high,
mirroring conditions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC, including
Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE). The economy has broad
flexibility in fiscal policy, contrasted with limited leeway on monetary
policy, in our opinion.
Our assessment of economic imbalances reflects the moderate rise in Kuwaiti
housing prices in the past four years (adjusted for inflation), accompanied by
a modest contraction in private sector credit as a percentage of GDP in the
same period. On the external side, Kuwait has posted large current account
surpluses for more than a decade and acts as a net investor in international
assets. We expect this situation to continue.
The high credit risk in the economy stems mainly from the concentrated lending
books of Kuwaiti banks, particularly their exposures to real estate and
construction. We also view the legal framework and judicial system as not
effective. However, in the past few quarters, we have seen early signs of
stabilization in nonperforming loans.
Our industry risk score of '5' for Kuwait is based on our opinion that the
country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate
risk" in "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding," as
our criteria define those terms.
We consider that Kuwaiti authorities' track record in regulation and
supervision is poor, especially for domestic investment companies, to which
banks are generally exposed.
Kuwaiti banks' risk appetite is moderate, in our view. The competition between
banks--for loans and deposit pricing, for instance--is healthy. Banks do not
generally sell or invest in high-risk structured products. Industry stability
is high, we believe. Three banks dominate the market, with combined market
share in excess of 65%. There are no particular market distortions affecting
the sector, such as stiff competition from nonbank financial institutions or
government-owned banks.
The Kuwaiti banking system had a healthy ratio of 88.1% net loans to customer
deposits and its net external assets as a percentage of total loans stood at a
very high 17% level on Dec. 31, 2010. We also note that government-related
entities (GREs) are the largest depositors in the banking system. They have
the ability to adjust their deposits in the system both on an ongoing and
extraordinary basis, which is positive for systemwide funding.
We classify the Kuwaiti government as "highly supportive" toward domestic
banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing extraordinary support to
the banking system in times of stress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking,
Nov. 9, 2011
S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011