OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Oman
under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Oman to group '4' from group '5'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '4' from '6', and
assigning an industry risk score of '4'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it revised its
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Oman to group '4' from
group '5'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '4'from '6' and
assigning an industry risk score of '4'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Sultanate of Oman (A/Negative/A-1)
under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework
as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA
analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored
on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group
'1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4'
include Brazil, Kuwait, Malaysia, South Africa, and Taiwan.
Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Oman has
"intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic
imbalances", and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
define these terms.
Oman has a relatively strong net asset position, as the government has saved
its oil revenue windfall over the years. The government is using these savings
prudently to invest in infrastructure, health, and education, and to underpin
economic recovery in case of a slowdown. This financial buffer also gives Oman
the fiscal flexibility to respond to social and political pressures.
Oman's economic imbalances are characterized by an only moderate increase in
domestic credit stock as a percentage of GDP, which rose at an annual average
of 2% over the past two years, and a stable real estate market relative to
those of peers. Oman's stable current account surplus and net external
creditor position are positive factors.
Leverage in the economy is low, in our view, and the private sector has
adequate debt capacity as measured by GDP per capita. But we consider lending
and underwriting standards to be only adequate, because overall credit risk
management seems to be dictated more by strict regulatory constraints rather
than the banks' own policies. Banks' exposure to households is adding to the
risk. We estimate that households have higher debt than private sector
customers, based on the high share of personal loans versus total loans in the
banking system.
The industry risk score of '4' for Oman is based on our opinion that the
country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework,"
"competitive dynamics," and "systemwide funding," as our criteria define these
terms.
Oman's institutional framework is shaped by what we view as the regulator's
good track record, and adequate regulation and supervision, which are
increasingly aligned with international standards. In our view, the Central
Bank of Oman (CBO) has clear, demonstrated and meaningful authority over the
banking system, which has helped it to weather the global credit crunch better
than many peers in the Gulf. Our view of the institutional framework also
takes into account our view of adequate systemwide transparency and corporate
governance practices.
Our assessment of Oman's competitive dynamics combines what we view as its
banks' generally moderate risk appetite and adequate stability. Strong
margins, especially in the retail segment, and manageable cost of risk
underpin earnings. We understand that Omani banks do not offer high-risk or
complex products to their clients. There also appears to be limited distortion
from nonbank institutions in Oman.
Omani banks show low dependence on external funding, and derive good funding
from core customer deposits. Customer deposits also include funds from the
government and related enterprises, which historically have been highly
stable. Lack of long-term funds in the domestic market, and the underdeveloped
status of the domestic debt capital market are negative factors.
We classify the Omani government as "highly supportive" toward domestic
banking. We recognize the government's good track record of providing
extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress. For instance,
they put in place in 2008 a $2.0 billion liquidity facility available to
banks, and a currency swap facility to ease external debt payments.
