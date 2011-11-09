(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Oman under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Oman to group '4' from group '5'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '4' from '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Oman to group '4' from group '5'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '4'from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Sultanate of Oman (A/Negative/A-1) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Brazil, Kuwait, Malaysia, South Africa, and Taiwan.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Oman has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic imbalances", and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.

Oman has a relatively strong net asset position, as the government has saved its oil revenue windfall over the years. The government is using these savings prudently to invest in infrastructure, health, and education, and to underpin economic recovery in case of a slowdown. This financial buffer also gives Oman the fiscal flexibility to respond to social and political pressures.

Oman's economic imbalances are characterized by an only moderate increase in domestic credit stock as a percentage of GDP, which rose at an annual average of 2% over the past two years, and a stable real estate market relative to those of peers. Oman's stable current account surplus and net external creditor position are positive factors.

Leverage in the economy is low, in our view, and the private sector has adequate debt capacity as measured by GDP per capita. But we consider lending and underwriting standards to be only adequate, because overall credit risk management seems to be dictated more by strict regulatory constraints rather than the banks' own policies. Banks' exposure to households is adding to the risk. We estimate that households have higher debt than private sector customers, based on the high share of personal loans versus total loans in the banking system.

The industry risk score of '4' for Oman is based on our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," "competitive dynamics," and "systemwide funding," as our criteria define these terms.

Oman's institutional framework is shaped by what we view as the regulator's good track record, and adequate regulation and supervision, which are increasingly aligned with international standards. In our view, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has clear, demonstrated and meaningful authority over the banking system, which has helped it to weather the global credit crunch better than many peers in the Gulf. Our view of the institutional framework also takes into account our view of adequate systemwide transparency and corporate governance practices.

Our assessment of Oman's competitive dynamics combines what we view as its banks' generally moderate risk appetite and adequate stability. Strong margins, especially in the retail segment, and manageable cost of risk underpin earnings. We understand that Omani banks do not offer high-risk or complex products to their clients. There also appears to be limited distortion from nonbank institutions in Oman.

Omani banks show low dependence on external funding, and derive good funding from core customer deposits. Customer deposits also include funds from the government and related enterprises, which historically have been highly stable. Lack of long-term funds in the domestic market, and the underdeveloped status of the domestic debt capital market are negative factors.

We classify the Omani government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's good track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress. For instance, they put in place in 2008 a $2.0 billion liquidity facility available to banks, and a currency swap facility to ease external debt payments.

