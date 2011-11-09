(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Lebanon under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Lebanon to group '8' from group '9'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '9' from '10', and
assigning an industry risk score of '6'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Lebanon to group '8'
from group '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10',
and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.