(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Lebanon to group '8' from group '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.