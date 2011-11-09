(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRA) on Belarus in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Belarus to group '10' from group '9'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '10' from '9' and assigning an industry risk score of '10'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Belarus to group '10' from group '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '10' from '9' and assigning an industry risk score of '10'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Belarus (B-/Negative/C) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in group '10' include Vietnam and Greece.

Our economic risk score of '10' reflects our opinion that Belarus has "extremely high risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy" and "very high risk" in "economic resilience", as our criteria define those terms.