OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Latvia at group '8'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Latvia at group '8'. It is revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Latvia under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' are Lebanon, Argentina and Kazakhstan.

The economic risk score for Latvia is '7', reflecting our "high risk" assessment of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" and "very high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.

Latvia's high risk economic resilience reflects relatively low per capital GDP by EU standards and a weakened economy following a historic credit-fuelled market collapse in 2009. Inexpensive euro-denominated lending supported aggressive domestic demand and pushed asset values to unsustainable levels, resulting in an 18% GDP contraction in 2009. We expect Latvia to continue to recover, though the open economy increases vulnerability to external demand shocks. While fiscal flexibility has been exceptional, Latvia has limited monetary flexibility given its currency peg to the euro and aspirations to enter the eurozone by 2014.

Our high risk assessment of economic imbalances indicates that we believe that the collapse is still having a significant impact on the banking system. Nonperforming loans stand at nearly 20% of lending and, in our view, extremely high loan to deposit ratios will continue to affect the availability of credit for the near future. Domestic demand remains tempered and it is unclear to what degree repurchases of foreclosed assets by Nordic banks' asset management companies have averted further declines in property values.

Our very high risk assessment of credit risk in the Latvian economy reflects high private sector leverage in relation to modest per capita affluence. Aggressive commercial practices leading up to the 2009 financial crisis have been improved by revamped risk management efforts. However, we deem lending and underwriting standards to be relaxed given the dominance of euro-denominated lending and significant commercial real estate concentrations. It remains to be seen whether future lending will be funded by domestic banks, given their relative strength in terms of domestic and non-resident deposits, or by Nordic banks prepared to increase already high Latvian loan to deposit ratios and high levels of negative equity in the Nordic-bank-dominated mortgage market.

Our industry risk score for Latvia is '8', reflecting our "very high risk" assessment of the "institutional framework" and "systemwide funding" and "high risk" assessment of the system's "competitive dynamics", as our criteria define those terms.

Latvia's institutional framework presents a very high risk on the basis of our perception that regulation, supervisory oversight, and the country's regulatory track record are weak. The government took over Parex Bank during the 2009 financial crisis and relied on considerable support from Nordic banks. We perceive that the system has adequate transparency and disclosure, but the dominance of Nordic banks in the market means that Latvia's role in supervisory colleges, though important, is not necessarily a position of strength.

Our high risk assessment of competitive dynamics in the system reflects our view of the aggressive risk appetite in Latvia which led to significant concentrations and eventual economic collapse. Exceptional pre-crisis earnings have resulted in loss provisions as high as 10%, a figure buoyed by Nordic banks' purchases of repossessed assets at auction. Furthermore, while Nordic banks have demonstrated commitment to Latvia, their funding gap, as evidenced by their market shares for lending (64%) and deposits (34%), creates some uncertainty about the future structure of the market and the outlook for available credit.

Our assessment of systemwide funding as being of very high risk primarily reflects structural reliance on external funding and the low proportion of core, domestic customer deposits to total loans (33%). Non-resident deposits comprise more than 40% of total sector deposits and add risk to our perception of systemwide funding.

We classify the Latvian government as "supportive" of the domestic banking sector, as demonstrated by the Parex Bank takeover.

