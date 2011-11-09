(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Qatar under our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Qatar at group '4'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Qatar at group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Kuwait, Oman, Czech Republic, and Brazil.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Qatar has "low risk" in "economic resilience", "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.

Qatar has made significant progress toward diversifying its economy despite the fact that it still depends heavily on oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production. We believe the economy will continue to show strong momentum, reflecting Qatar's positive market dynamics and significant infrastructure development program.

High oil prices and long-term LNG contracts at fixed prices are helping the country to secure its finances. Net external debt to GDP was 68.2% at the end of 2010. We expect Qatar's real estate market to recover over time from its sharp decline in 2009-2010, although the commercial segment still faces more risk than residential housing.

One of the main risks for the Qatari banking sector is its exposure to credit risk, in our view. This is underpinned by rapid loan growth, lending and underwriting standards that we view as 'relaxed', and a high concentration in lending to cyclical or vulnerable sectors like real estate and construction. We expect sustained lending growth in the following years, although Qatar's central bank recently issued a new regulation on personal loans, which may limit business and lending growth in the short term. The banking system is also penalized by a modest payment culture, as evidenced by rising problem loans in retail and despite the assignment of salaries on personal loans, a feature usually highly protective for banks.

The industry risk score of '5' for Qatar is based on our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework" and "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define these terms.

Qatari banking regulation is in line with international standards, although we consider that its supervision has significant room for improvement. While the central bank could have taken more proactive measures during the 2008-2009 crisis, the authorities identified potential problems relating to real estate or equity exposures and acted quickly to fix them. The central bank also severely tightened regulation surrounding personal borrowing in the second quarter of 2011 by capping the amount and rate at which banks can lend to an individual.

Banks in Qatar have relatively stable market shares, and barriers to entry remain high. However, we believe Qatari banks' risk appetite is high, given their significant growth in assets and high exposure to real estate lending. In addition, the small size of the domestic market leads to high price competition and concentration, and pushes the banks to expand abroad. That said, their strong margins and efficiency give them an effective cushion to face any potential increase in the cost of risk.

Qatari banks rely mainly on customer deposits for funding. The banking system has an adequate share of core customer deposits to loans and a relatively low share of net external funding to loans. However, we expect the deposit-to-loan ratio to decline as a result of strong loan growth linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and infrastructure program financing. This risk of decline is partially mitigated by the Qatari government's successful track record in providing liquidity and capital during periods of market turmoil.

We classify the Qatari government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's strong track record of providing support to the banking system in times of stress.

