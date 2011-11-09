(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Morocco after having published our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Morocco to group '7' from
group '8'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '8' and
assigning an industry risk score at '5'.
BICRA ACTION
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it has revised
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Morocco
to group '7' from group '8'. It also has maintained the economic
risk score at '8' and assigned an industry risk score of '5'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of
Morocco (foreign currency BBB-/Stable/A-3, local currency
BBB/Stable/A-2) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our
criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Jordan,
Indonesia, Bulgaria, and Russia.
Our economic risk score of '8' reflects our opinion that
Morocco has "very high risk" in "economic resilience," "high
risk" in "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in "credit
risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.
Although Morocco has made significant progress toward
diversification, we consider that its economy is skewed toward
some cyclical sectors, especially agriculture and tourism, which
leaves the country's economic performance vulnerable to external
factors. In addition, Morocco's political situation has been
tense since the "Arab spring." This has dampened credit demand
and investment, although we forecast real GDP growth of 4.8% in
2011.