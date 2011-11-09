(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA)
on Bulgaria in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Bulgaria at group '7'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '7'
and assigning
an industry risk score of '6'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it maintained
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bulgaria
at group '7'.
It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '7' and
assigning an
industry risk score of '6'.