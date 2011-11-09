(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bulgaria in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Bulgaria at group '7'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bulgaria at group '7'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.