Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Saudi
Arabia under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Saudi Arabia to group '2' from group '3'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '3', and assigning
an industry risk score of '2'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Saudi Arabia to group
'2' from group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '3' and
assigning an industry risk score of '2'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the
BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking
systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries
in BICRA group '2' include Australia, France, Germany, Norway, Singapore, and
Sweden.
Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that Saudi Arabia has
"intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic
imbalances," and "intermediate risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our
criteria define these terms.
Our "intermediate risk" assessment of "economic resilience" reflects the
economy's dependence on the performance of the hydrocarbon industry and the
challenges faced in integrating a young and fast-growing population. Saudi
Arabia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world and has huge proven
reserves. High oil prices support the government's policies of modernizing
infrastructure, promoting economic diversification, and supporting private
sector growth through vast spending plans. Monetary flexibility is limited
because the Saudi riyal is pegged to the U.S. dollar, but this also provides
stability for the economy. Our assessment also takes into account potential
political and geopolitical risks over the long term.
We believe that there are no major economic imbalances, like a credit fuelled
asset bubble, that pose a threat to the banking sector. The Saudi stock market
has been highly volatile over the past five years, but this has had no
significant impact on banks apart from the sharp reduction of brokerage fees.
This is also true for Saudi Arabia's real estate market, which we see as being
driven by real demand, especially in the residential segment. On the external
side, Saudi Arabia has posted sizable current account surpluses during the
last decade and we expect this to continue.
Saudi banks have adequate lending practices and underwriting standards, as
well as a good track record in maintaining strong asset quality indicators.
Banks mainly deal with large corporate groups involved in government-backed
projects. Because of the limited number of large corporate clients and narrow
economic diversification, single-name exposures are high. Corporate governance
for family owned groups and financial disclosure is improving, but only
slowly. In the retail segment, salary assignments against personal loans are a
protective feature for banks. Mortgage financing represents less than 15% of
personal lending and is unlikely to grow rapidly until a new legal framework
is in place and has been tested.
Our industry risk score for Saudi Arabia is '2'. This reflects our "low risk"
assessment of the "institutional framework," "competitive dynamics," and
"systemwide funding," as our criteria define these terms.
Our assessment of the "institutional framework" reflects our view that the
Saudi Monetary Agency (SAMA, the central bank) monitors the banking system
efficiently, preventing banks from entering into high risk strategies or
dealing with complex products. We believe that SAMA was instrumental in recent
years in limiting the overall risk profile of banks by controlling credit
growth, especially in the retail segment. We assess the regulatory track
record as "intermediate." SAMA has consistently favored the building-up of
strong capital positions and provision buffers in recent years. Basel II
regulations were implemented in 2008, leading to strengthened risk management
practices, including the creation of a credit bureau. However, high
single-name exposures would limit banks' ability to absorb losses on an
ongoing basis if a small number of large corporate borrowers defaulted at the
same time.
There are only 12 commercial banks operating in Saudi Arabia, and market
positions are unlikely to change markedly, in our view. Banks benefit from a
well-protected franchise with good business opportunities. We consider that
risk appetite is restrained as banks focus on customer driven commercial
banking activities and better-controlled loan growth. The Saudi banking sector
displays high and resilient profitability indicators. There are no particular
market distortions affecting the sector. While various government-related
bodies have significant stakes in banks' capital, we believe that they do not
interfere in day-to-day management.
Banks rely on core customer deposits to fund their business. The
loan-to-deposit ratio is capped at 85% by regulation. On the negative side,
the maturity of deposits is very short term and there is no significant
domestic debt market.
We classify the government of Saudi Arabia as "highly supportive" toward
domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing
extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress, and assess its
capacity to continue to do so as very high.
