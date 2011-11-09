(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after
having published our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Lithuania at group '7'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '7'
and assigning
an industry risk score of '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it
is maintaining its
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic
of Lithuania
(BBB/Stable/A-3) at group '7'. At the same time, it is
maintaining the
economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score
of '7'.