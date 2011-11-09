(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Lithuania at group '7'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Lithuania (BBB/Stable/A-3) at group '7'. At the same time, it is maintaining the economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.